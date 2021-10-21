Forest Area Announces 2021 Homecoming Courts

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area School District has announced their 2021 Homecoming Courts.

(Pictured above, left to right and front to back: West Forest Homecoming Court members Darcie Maul, EmmaLee Araujo, junior rep Leah Wagner, Dakotah Walter, Allen Johnston, Deon Taylor, Braden Custer, and Logan Carll)

The 2021 Homecoming festivities at West Forest were kicked off the week of October 4th, with Spirit Week. The students participated by dressing to a specific theme each day, followed by outdoor games on Friday. The senior class won Spirit Week.

The Homecoming soccer games were against Redbank Valley, on Friday afternoon, and the volleyball team played Friday evening. The Homecoming Court was introduced between soccer games, and the boys soccer team recognized their senior soccer players.

The Homecoming Dance was held outdoors on Saturday, October 9th, with the East Forest school joining West Forest in their Homecoming Dance.

Deon Taylor, son of Robin Dellach and grandson of Mike and Dorothy Fennell, was crowned West Forest Homecoming King, and Darcie Maul, daughter of Lance and Bobbi Maul, was crowned West Forest Homecoming Queen.

The East Forest Homecoming King was Donald Tucker, son of Donald Tucker and Treava Kendall, and Faith Healy, daughter of Jeremy and Kelly Healy, was crowned the East Forest Queen.

