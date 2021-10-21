Local Man Involved in Six-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on I-79 That Left Six People Injured

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was involved in a six-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday morning on Interstate 79 that left six people injured.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:14 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, on Interstate 79 southbound just south of Lindsay Road, in Jackson Township, Butler County.

Police say 21-year-old Kendra M. Benton, of Sandy Lake, was operating a 2018 Ford F-350 traveling southbound on Interstate 79 when she failed to slow for a traffic backup and struck the rear of a 2018 Honda Civic, operated by 61-year-old Marilyn C. Suchy, of Mercer.

The initial impact caused Suchy’s vehicle to strike the rear of a 2021 Ford Escape, operated by 60-year-old James S. Wolf, of Knox, causing his vehicle to strike a 2012 Toyota Prius, operated by 30-year-old Taylor C. Burkholder, of Pittsburgh.

Burkholder’s vehicle then struck a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country, operated by 47-year-old Christopher Kinterknecht, of New Castle, which in turn struck a 2015 Chrysler 200, operated by 69-year-old Simone M. Short, of Charleroi, Pa.

According to police, Suchy suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Presbyterian by STAT MedEvac.

Benton, Wolf, Burkholder, and Short all suffered suspected minor injuries.

Benton was transported by NOGA Ambulance Service. Wolf was transported to Allegheny General Hospital by Harmony EMS. Burkholder was transported to Allegheny Hospital by Portersville-Muddy Creek Emergency Medical Service, and Short was transported to UPMC Passavant by Quality EMS.

Two passengers in Short’s vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Rosine B. Ingrabire, of Pittsburgh, and an unidentified female passenger, were also transported to UPMC Passavant by Quality EMS for possible injuries of unknown severity.

Kinterknecht and two passengers in Benton’s vehicle, identified as 48-year-old Kerri L. Gross, of Portersville, and 38-year-old Sanford Jackson, of New Castle, were not injured.

All six involved vehicles sustained disabling damage in the crash.

Police say Benton was cited for a speed violation.

