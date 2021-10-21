Marienville Area Library Open, Gearing Up for Spring Book Sale

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Marienville Area Library is open for business.

While there are a few COVID-19 restrictions — including masks and limitations on the number of patrons – with the acceptable patron number at 12 in the meeting room and 20 in the rest of the Library, a lot of activity can still go on.

State Representative Donna Oberlander’s team has returned to the library on the first Monday of each month. This is an opportunity to seek input from a willing, thoughtful team on all issues relating to the Pennsylvania government, including, but not limited to, library funding.

Story Hour is still being done “curbside.” Carole has a craft packet for parents to pick up and do with their children at home. The conference room is available. Please contact the library for use of the conference room.

The Friends of Marienville Area Library group is also currently planning a spring book sale. There will be many books available since all events were canceled last year.

For anyone who would like to help organize the sale (which also gives you a first peek at the books), sign-up sheets are at the Library. To join the fundraising team, please contact the library and ask about joining the Friends of Marienville Area Library.

For those who still prefer to remain at home, the library has greatly expanded the online books available to cardholders. The OverDrive book selection has been expanded to include the OverDrive collections from Seneca, Oil City, New Castle, Erie County, and Crawford Library systems. You can now use your Library card to access online books from these five collections. Stop in or call the library if you need any help using OverDrive.

The librarians are also willing to deliver books “curbside” to your vehicle. Please call or email the library your selections by using the card catalog on our webpage.

And speaking of library cards, it is time to use yours if you have not visited in a while. The State will be reviewing library card usage to purge the system of expired cards. State funding has been cut for 2021, from over $10,000.00 a year to $4,257.00. Patrons using their library cards online or in-person will be contributing to keeping accurate statistics for the Library.

The Marienville Area Library is located at 106 Pine St, Marienville. More information is available on their website, www.marienvillelibrary.org, via their Facebook page, by phone at 814-927-8552, or by email at [email protected]

