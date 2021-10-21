New Battery-Powered Equipment in State Parks in Line With Wolf Administration Effort to Reduce Carbon Footprint, Save Money

NEWVILLE, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday joined state park and other DCNR officials in a visit to Colonel Denning State Park in Cumberland County for a demonstration of battery-powered tools.

“We are replacing gasoline-powered with battery-powered tools to further reduce our carbon footprint and lessen the noise from this equipment that impacts state park visitors enjoying the quiet of nature,” Dunn said.

The new string trimmers, leaf blowers, and chainsaws are now in service at 20 state parks, with each of these locations receiving one of each tool:

Bald Eagle

Black Moshannon

Blue Knob

Colonel Denning

Fort Washington

Greenwood Furnace

Hills Creek/Leonard Harrison

Jacobsburg

Jennings

Laurel Hill

Lyman Run/Cherry Springs

Nolde

Ohiopyle

Parker Dam

Pine Grove Furnace

Point

Promised Land

Ryerson Station

Trough Creek

Washington Crossing

During the Wolf Administration, DCNR’s green energy projects have resulted in the installation of 19 solar arrays; the addition of 33 plug in EV and hybrid vehicles; public EV charging stations at 33 state park and forest locations; and energy efficiency measures that will save more than $30 million over 20 years and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 5,110 tons annually.

The secretary’s visit to Colonel Denning is part of the 2021 Sustainability Tour, which began with an announcement at Presque Isle in Erie last month that new solar arrays will take the park to net-zero energy.

Other sustainability work at Colonel Denning includes weather proofing buildings, changing out heating and cooling systems for energy efficiency, adding electric vehicle charging stations, a new energy-efficient showerhouse, and the planting of 75 trees and shrubs in the riparian zone along Doubling Run to assist with improving water quality and capturing carbon.

Colonel Denning State Park has 273 acres of woodland and a 3.5-acre lake. The park serves as a gateway to the 96,000-acre Tuscarora State Forest, which surrounds the park.

For more information about Colonel Denning and sustainable practices at state parks visit the DCNR website.

