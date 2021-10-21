Samuel Bailey, 72, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born Aug. 15, 1949 to Dutch Hill, Pa to Ralph and Dorothy Mae (Goodman) Bailey

Samuel proudly served in the U.S. Army where he was trained as an infantry man and awarded the National Defense Medal.

He had worked as a laborer with Rimersburg Borough for many years and most recently worked in the maintenance department with Clarion University.

Samuel was a member of the Rimersburg VFW and an avid outdoorsman.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and gardening. Samuel loved spending time with his family, especially his great-grandson.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Gloria J. (Gray) Bailey; his son, Bryon Myers of Rimersburg; two daughters, Paula Montgomery and husband, Jarod and Shelly Summerville and husband, Brian all of Rimersburg; 12 grandchildren, Taylor Kriebel, Darren Kriebel, Kaylee Kriebel, Kurtis McNaughton, Karli Morris, Dylan Summerville, Karen Rumbarger, David Bowser, Jamie Brandt, Trevor Myers, Tyler Myers, and Timothy Ferringer; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Samuel is also survived by his brother, Larry Bailey and his sister, Shirley Best and husband, Charles, all of Rimersburg.

Samuel was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kimberly Bowser; a grandchild, Casey Kriebel; brother, Denny Bailey; and sister, Cindy Bailey.

Family and friends will be received from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 PM on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at the funeral home, with the Pastor Dale Gallo officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Samuel’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Online condolences can be found at www.bauerfuneral.com.

