SPONSORED: Oberlander, Other Elected Officials Endorse Local Republican Candidates

CLARION, Pa. – Four local Republican candidates have been endorsed by several elected officials for the November general election.

State Representative Donna Oberlander (R), District Attorney Drew Welsh (R), Prothonotary Jeff Himes (R), Register-Recorder Greg Mortimer (R), and Auditor Jolene Frampton (R) stand together to endorse the following slate of candidates for the November election: Shawn Zerfoss (for Sheriff), Dan Shingledecker (for Coroner–not pictured), Karyn Montana (for Treasurer), and Lexis Twentier (for Clarion Borough Mayor).

The Republican team supports the above named candidates because they are fiscally conservative, they believe in law and order, they are business oriented, and they put the community first.

The Republican team recommends voting for Zerfoss, Shingledecker, Montana, and Twentier on November 2.

Paid for by the Clarion County Republican Committee.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.