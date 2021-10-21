State Police Calls: Trespassing Incidents Under Investigation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Criminal/Simple Trespass in Paint Township

Around 5:55 p.m. on October 8, Clarion-based State Police investigated a trespassing incident at a location on Paint Boulevard in Paint Township.

Police say the incident involved a known 70-year-old man and a known 40-year-old male victim.

According to police, related charges are pending.

Criminal/Simple Trespass in Paint Township

Around 9:38 p.m. on October 19, Clarion-based State Police received a report of a trespass incident at a residence on State Route 66 in Paint Township from a known 25-year-old male victim from Shippenville.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

