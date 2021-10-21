Visitor at SCI Forest Busted With Marijuana

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman is facing criminal charges after being caught with marijuana in her vehicle while visiting at the SCI Forest facility.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old April Marie Henderson, of Philadelphia, on October 12.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:02 p.m. on August 16, Marienville-based State Police were contacted by SCI Forest staff in regard to a visitor who was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana in her vehicle.

Police then spoke to a K9 Sergeant at the facility who related that she was at the entrance to the parking area of SCI Forest when April Marie Henderson arrived for visitation. The sergeant told police she asked Henderson if she had any contraband, such as alcohol, weapons, or drugs, and Henderson admitted to possessing alcohol. The sergeant then asked for consent to search the vehicle, and Henderson complied.

The complaint indicates the sergeant then found approximately 28 grams of marijuana in a plastic baggie in the vehicle.

Henderson was then interviewed about the discovery.

According to the complaint, she initially denied knowing the marijuana was in the vehicle. She indicated she had smelled marijuana in the vehicle but said her sister recently used the vehicle, and she thought her sister had smoked marijuana in it, leaving the smell behind. She told investigators she was not attempting to take marijuana inside the SCI Forest facility.

The following charges were filed against Henderson through Judge Daniel Miller’s office on Tuesday, October 12:

– Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

