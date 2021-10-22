A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

