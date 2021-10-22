 

Local Buddy Walk to Highlight Down Syndrome Declared a Success

Friday, October 22, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

246232496_10225434081781679_9131240836453503444_nNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Wet weather couldn’t put a damper on the crowds that showed up for the recent Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh: New Bethlehem Buddy Walk.

According to co-organizer Kelly Smith, despite the rainy weather, the walk was a rousing success, with many individuals participating.

Along with local residents, the walk was also attended by members of the US Army Unit F Company 128 BSB who brought several of their large trucks.

243243725_10225434087541823_5319661822031651965_n

246440132_10225434083581724_2655009152609164574_n

246455642_10225434094501997_6205264458480843189_n

246695889_10225434089941883_8364576923664938869_n


