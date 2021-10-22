Local Buddy Walk to Highlight Down Syndrome Declared a Success

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Wet weather couldn’t put a damper on the crowds that showed up for the recent Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh: New Bethlehem Buddy Walk.

According to co-organizer Kelly Smith, despite the rainy weather, the walk was a rousing success, with many individuals participating.

Along with local residents, the walk was also attended by members of the US Army Unit F Company 128 BSB who brought several of their large trucks.

