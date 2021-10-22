 

Carolyn Jean Johnson

Friday, October 22, 2021 @ 05:10 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Carolyn Jean Johnson, 76, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer.

Born, August 20, 1945 in Meadville, she was the daughter of Elwood and Martha Bean Shreckengost.

She married Robert (Bob) Johnson on July 2, 1965 and he survives.

In 1962 she graduated from Cochranton High School and then attended the Sharon Beauty Academy.

She was also a co-owner and operator of two dairy isles and grocery store-gas station in Cochranton and also in Sandy Lake.

She retired from St. Paul Nursing Home in Greenville.

Carolyn was a great spouse, mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed gardening, feeding and watching the birds and squirrels, working with her flowers, canning, cooking, playing cards and putting puzzles together.

Her greatest joy however, was spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her husband of 56 years, she is survived by her children, Micki Fields (Eric Zinz) of Cochranton, Susan Zirkle (Jeff) of Conneautville and Janice Warren of Jefferson, OH. 5 grandchildren, Cortnie McKenzie (Michael), Matt Field (Ashlyn), Greg Zirkle, Private 2nd Class Madson Pearce and Rylee Warren. Five great grandchildren, Adelaide McKenzie, Gregory Zirkle, Jr., Easton Field, Garrison McKenzie and Tucker Field.

She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family will be received at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St. Cochranton on Sunday, October 24, from 3:00pm until 6:00pm.

Funeral services will be held Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Doug Strawn of the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church, officiating.

A luncheon will be served at the Utica Firehall following the service.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.


