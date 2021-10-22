Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chili Skillet

With all the vegetables, cheese, and meat in this dish, it makes a super supper!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 cup chopped onion



1/2 cup chopped green pepper1 garlic clove, minced1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained1 cup tomato juice1/2 cup water4 teaspoons chili powder1 teaspoon dried oregano1 teaspoon salt1/2 cup uncooked long grain rice1 cup canned or frozen corn1/2 cup sliced ripe olives1 cup shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheeseThinly sliced green onions, optional

Directions

-In a large skillet over medium heat, cook beef, onion, pepper and garlic until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the next 7 ingredients; simmer, covered, until rice is tender, about 25 minutes.

-Stir in corn and olives; cover and cook five minutes more. Sprinkle with cheese; cook, covered, until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. If desired, top with green onions.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.