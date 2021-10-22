Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chili Skillet
With all the vegetables, cheese, and meat in this dish, it makes a super supper!
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup tomato juice
1/2 cup water
4 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup uncooked long grain rice
1 cup canned or frozen corn
1/2 cup sliced ripe olives
1 cup shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese
Thinly sliced green onions, optional
Directions
-In a large skillet over medium heat, cook beef, onion, pepper and garlic until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the next 7 ingredients; simmer, covered, until rice is tender, about 25 minutes.
-Stir in corn and olives; cover and cook five minutes more. Sprinkle with cheese; cook, covered, until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. If desired, top with green onions.
