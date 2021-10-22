 

Clarion Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 666

Friday, October 22, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aHOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Clarion man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 666 on Wednesday night.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, on State Route 666, approximately one-tenth of a mile north of Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say 30-year-old Jacob J. Scalise, of Clarion, was operating a 2006 Ford Ranger, traveling north on State Route 666, when he went off the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and side-swiped a guide rail.

According to police, Scalise then overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle continued north approximately 105 feet and struck an embankment on the left side of the roadway which caused it to roll over. It came to a final rest in a ditch.

Police say Scalise then fled the scene and was unable to be immediately located. Police later made contact with Scalise, who reported having a minor injury.

Scalise was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police.

Frank’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Scalise was cited for a traffic violation.


