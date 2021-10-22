Clarion University Soccer: Golden Eagles Score First But Fall to Edinboro, 2-1

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagles struck first against Edinboro on Wednesday, but they were unable to stem the tide against the Fighting Scots as Clarion fell by a 2-1 score at Memorial Stadium.

Clarion (4-7-1, 4-7-1 PSAC West) led Edinboro after 45 minutes of action but allowed two goals to the Fighting Scots in the second half.

Edinboro generally controlled possession for the duration of the game, outshooting Clarion 21-4 and earning seven corner kicks. However, the Golden Eagles caught a break in the 16th minute when keeper Anna Voelker turned the ball over in the Edinboro defensive end. Kylee Cross pounced on an errant pass by Voelker and lifted a long shot from distance, clearing the hands of the goalkeeper for her fifth goal of the season.

That opened things up for Clarion, who continued to keep pressure on the Fighting Scots for the remainder of the first half. Cross put another good shot on net in the 29th minute, with Voelker stopping the ball in the upper righthand corner.

The Fighting Scots resumed their pressure in the second half, finally breaking onto the scoresheet in the 59th minute. Cameron Bujnoski shot a low ball from distance that Brittnie Spithaler redirected into the net to even it up at 1-1. Reece Enochs scored the game-winner in the 65th minute, heading a pass from Spithaler into the upper portion of the net to make it 2-1. Clarion had several chances late but could not cash in as the Fighting Scots held on for victory.

