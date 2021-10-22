Contract Negotiations Remain Unresolved as Redbank Students Return to School

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Students at Redbank Valley School District returned to class for the first time in over a month on Wednesday.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The Redbank Valley Education Association, which represents 77 teachers and staff members in the district went on strike on September 13, calling for a resolution to the three-year labor dispute between the union and the district.

For the district to complete the required 180 days of instruction, the strike was required to end on Wednesday.

“The teachers returned to the classroom on Wednesday and it has gone very well,” Patrick Andrekovich, a Pennsylvania State Education Association official representing the RVEA, told exploreClarion.com. “Everyone is excited to be back.”

“We are excited for the return of students and their educational team,” said Redbank board member Dr. Chad Shaffer. “Our new administrative team is anticipating a very successful remainder of the school year.”

Though the Redbank Valley teacher’s strike is over for now, questions still remain over contract negotiations between the district and teacher’s union.

Andrekovich said the next step for negotiations is mandatory, non-binding arbitration, to which the union submitted a request for on October 20.

“Once we have a date scheduled for the arbitration, both sides will present their proposals and rationales to the arbitrators,” he said. “At that point, the panel of arbitrators will provide their proposed settlement based on the facts presented at the hearing. Both sides will then have the opportunity to vote on the proposal.”

Andrekovich was hopeful arbitration could reconcile the district and the union, though he did state another strike is possible in the spring if no agreement is reached.

“If the arbitration process is not successful,” he said, “it is possible a second, much shorter strike could happen in the spring. However, we are focused on the arbitration and reaching an agreement so that does not happen.”

One of the main sticking points of negotiations has been the rising cost of health insurance.

During a special board meeting October 13, the Redbank School Board voted to investigate switching health insurance consortiums, from the Northwest Schools Health Consortium to the Allegheny County Schools Health Insurance Consortium, a proposition Andrekovich discussed when the strike began.

Shaffer said ACSHIC has many benefits for both the district and the union, including a board composed of half district administrative and board representatives and half district employee representatives.

“The district is interested in changing to ACSHIC because of the difference in how it is organized and managed and how this translates to savings. This board is able to enact health insurance changes on an annual basis to better control costs, compared to our current model which does so only at the time of a new contract. Their methods have produced smaller annual increases in health insurance premiums,” he explained.

Shaffer said they anticipate an answer from ACSHIC as to what Redbank’s buy-in into the consortium would be within 60 days.

