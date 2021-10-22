Dorothy E. Heath, 93, of Riverside Drive, Oil City, passed away held by loved ones on Wednesday afternoon, October 20, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born February 2, 1928 in Tippery, the daughter of the late Homer D. and Mildred (Perret) Fry.

Mrs. Heath was a lifelong member of Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed the outdoors and traveling at home and abroad.

She treasured the time spent with her loving family.

Mrs. Heath assisted her husband in the operation of Heath Electric, in addition to being a dedicated homemaker to her family.

On October 30, 1948 she married Eugene C. Heath, and he preceded her in death in 2009.

They were blessed with over sixty years of marriage.

Surviving are three children: Robert Heath and his wife Theresa, Marlene Elliston, and Shelly McCall and her husband Karl; and nine grandchildren: Matt Heath (April Thompson), Mark Heath, Mike Heath (Amy Lambert), Michelle Wilson and husband Jareb, Eric Elliston, Angela Elliston and husband Chris Iocco, Marcia Elliston (Vinnie Perrelli), Nick McCall and wife Katie, and Leigha McCall (Andrew Wiles).

She was also blessed with thirteen great-grandchildren: Elise McCall (who will be getting a baby brother in February and Dorothy was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her fourteenth great-grandchild), Gabriella, Benjamin, and Lily Elliston, Kaleb, Logan, and Colt Heath, Natalie, Nathan, Noelle, and Noah Wilson, Aiden Elliston, and Gabe Hilton. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive, including a special niece and caregiver, Linda Sharp.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, AnnaBelle Hartle; and a brother, Elwood Fry.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Sunday (Oct. 24th) from 2 – 3 p.m. in Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Rd. in Seneca, where a funeral service will follow Sunday at 3 p.m. Rev. Jeff Bobin and Rev. Mark Elliston will officiate. Private entombment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Rd., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.