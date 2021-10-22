Fall Fest Begins Today at Clarion American Legion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Fall Fest is scheduled to begin today at the Clarion American Legion.

The event will take place in the upstairs banquet room of the Clarion American Legion located at 530 Main Street, Clarion.

It will begin with a craft and vendor show from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Psychic Readings from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 22.

The event will then continue on Saturday, October 23, with a Chinese auction from noon to 8:00 p.m. and a Chicken and Biscuit Dinner from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. (or until the food runs out).

The dinner will include chicken, biscuits, mashed potatoes, a vegetable, and a dessert.

The cost of the dinner is $8.00 for adults, $5.00 for children ages 3-12, and free for children under 3.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to local veterans.

