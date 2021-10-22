 

Julie Marie Ditty

Friday, October 22, 2021 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

Julie Marie Ditty, 47, of Shippenville, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 due to injuries she received in a car accident.

Born January 21, 1974, Julie was the daughter of the late Paul and Ella Martha Hurrelbrink Eiseman.

Julie loved horses and her dogs and cats.

She enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with nieces, nephews and family and playing bingo.

She loved going to demo derbys and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Julie graduated from Keystone High School. She worked for Goodwill and PPL.

Julie was a social member of the Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department.

Julie is survived by her fiancé Mike Brown of Shippenville, her children Tiffany Crusan of Oil City, Kenny Hannold of Clarion, Jordan Blair of New York and Charity (Brad Fox) Hannold of Shippenville, her grandchildren Clarabella and Roselynn of Shippenville and her siblings Paula (Bob) of Knox, Paul (Paulene Rager) Eiseman Jr. of Knox, Richad Wolfe of Cranberry and Brenda (Cyrus) Davis of Tionesta.

Along with her parents Julie was preceded in death by a sister Kathy Eiseman.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn Ave., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

Interment will take place at St. Michaels Cemetery in Fryburg.

The family request memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses at McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, PO Box 727, Knox PA 16232, or by visiting our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com and clicking on the payment center at the bottom of the page.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


