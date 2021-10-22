Longtime Redbank Teacher, Clockmaker to Be Honored by Redbank Valley Historical Society

 

Friday, October 22, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Bw40GcNQzHheeNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A Virtual Clock Tower Tour and clock sale in honor of the late John “Jack” Mogle is set for Saturday at the at the Redbank Valley History Center.

Mogle, who passed away in August, had a long, illustrious career at Redbank Valley High School, serving as a history teacher and guidance counselor. He was also an avid member of the Redbank Valley Historical Society, as well as a clockmaker and woodworker who donated many of his clocks and other woodwork to the Historical Society.

The clocks Mogle donated will be available on Saturday, with the smaller clocks for sale by donation and the larger clocks being sold through a silent auction.

The sale and auction will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the History Center, located at 301 Broad Street, New Bethlehem.

At 4:00 p.m., renowned clock master Robert Rodgers, who services clocks in Brookville, Clarion, and Indiana Counties, will present a video tour of the clock tower of the History Center, which is the former New Bethlehem Bank Building.

Rodgers will give an overview of the mechanics and significance of the History Center’s Howard Clock and talk about his own experiences of restoring and providing maintenance to tower clocks all over the country.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

