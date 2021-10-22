Clarion High School Graduate Turns Love of Golf into Career

NORTH CAROLINA (EYT) – Tanner Steiner, a graduate of Clarion Area High School and former member of the Clarion Area Golf Team, has turned his love of golf into a career.

Tanner and his wife Gabrielle are both head golf professionals in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Pinehurst, located in Moore County, North Carolina, is the home of the historic Pinehurst Resort – a golf resort that has hosted multiple United States Open Championships in Golf.

Tanner graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a degree in golf course management. He accepted an internship at the Country Club of North Carolina (CCNC) in May of 2016. Since then, Tanner has been named the PGA Head Golf Professional. CCNC recently hosted the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, which was held July 19-24, 2021.

Tanner is the son of Glenn and Lisa Steiner, of Shippenville.

Gabrielle graduated from James Madison University. A graduate of Pinecrest High School in Pinehurst, NC, Gabby was named the PGA Head Golf Professional at Pinehurst Country Club. She is the first female to hold this position.

Pinehurst will be hosting the 2024 US Open.

Tanner and Gabby met in Pinehurst at a local pub in the Village of Pinehurst. They became engaged in 2020 and wed at the historic Village Chapel at Pinehurst on August 19, 2021.

