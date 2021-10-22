 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Pennsylvania State Police Announce Death of Trooper

Friday, October 22, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

MARTINEZ-Dung-e1634865131191HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick announced that a trooper died yesterday after a hospitalization.

Officials say Trooper Dung X. Martinez, 57, who was assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop T, King of Prussia, died on Thursday morning.

“Our department expresses deep sorrow for the sudden loss of a colleague and friend,” said Colonel Evanchick. “We wish Trooper Martinez’s family and friends comfort and peace during this difficult time and ask Pennsylvanians to keep them in their thoughts.”

Trooper Martinez enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in April 2000 and graduated as a member of the 107th cadet class. Upon graduation he was assigned to Troop K, Media.

He would later work at Troop J, Lancaster and Troop M, Trevose during his career with the department.

Officials noted Trooper Martinez was also a recipient of the Blooming Grove Service Award for participating in the 2014 manhunt of Eric Frein.

He is survived by his wife and two children.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.