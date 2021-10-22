Police: Clarion Man Punches Woman in Face During Domestic Dispute

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Clarion man who allegedly punched a woman in the face during a domestic dispute at a residence in Clarion Township.

Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Christopher L. Donaldson.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:57 p.m. on Friday, October 15, Clarion-based State Police were notified about a domestic dispute occurring at a residence on South Second Avenue in Clarion.

Police proceeded to the scene and made contact with the involved parties.

An investigation subsequently determined that an argument had taken place between Christopher L. Donaldson and a female victim.

While speaking to the victim, police observed recent physical injuries to the left side of her forehead and a significant bruise on her left elbow, as well as a large welt and a scratch above her left eye, according to the complaint.

When asked about how she had suffered the injuries, the victim reportedly told police that they were the result of a “tussle” between her and Donaldson, the complaint states.

Police also spoke to a known witness who reported arriving at the scene and witnessing Donaldson and the victim arguing. The witness told police she saw Donaldson punch the victim in the face with a closed fist, which reportedly sent the victim into a wall of the residence.

Donaldson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:10 a.m. on October 16, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

He was released on Tuesday, October 19, on a surety bond posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.