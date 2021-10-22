Robert E. Slaugenhaupt Jr., 59, of Knox passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital following a short illness.

Born June 16, 1962 Robert was the son of Elizabeth Baker and the late Robert Slaugenhaupt.

He was adopted by Fran Slaugenhaupt when he was nine.

Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching hockey and football.

He loved spending time playing cards with his friends and mowing at the Wolf’s Camping Resort.

Robert graduated from Keystone High School. He worked at the Wolf’s Den Restaurant and Castle Housing.

Robert is survived by his mother Fran Slaugenhaupt of Knox and Elizabeth Baker of Rustburg, VA, his siblings Sheila Cross of Sheakeyville, Edward Slaugenhaupt of Strattanville and David Paulson of Rustburg, VA.

Along with his father Robert was preceded in death by his sister Barbra Henninger.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn Ave., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor John Friedlund of Grace EC Church officiating.

Interment will be held at the Providence Church Cemetery in Knox.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox PA 16232 or Knox Area Ambulance Co., PO Box 636, Knox PA 16232

