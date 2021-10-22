Say What?!: Spanish Researchers Free Massive Sunfish from Tuna Nets

CEUTA – Spanish researchers shared video of a massive sunfish rescued from tuna nets that weighed at least 2,200 pounds — and might weigh nearly twice that.

Researchers with the Estrecho Marine Biology Station of the University of Seville said the sunfish was found entangled in tuna nets on October 14 off the coast of Ceuta, and it took two cranes to lift the fish out of the water to be freed from its predicament.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.