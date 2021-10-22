SPONSORED: Open House Set for November 3 at Clarion County Career Center
Friday, October 22, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Indiana County Technological Center School of Practical Nursing will host an Open House on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Clarion County Career Center.
From 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., attendees will be able to explore several nursing career options and apply to the program on-site. All on-site application fees will be waived during this Open House.
Indiana County Technological Center School of Practical Nursing will also have their new simulation manikins that are used in the skills lab.
The event will be held in the Practical Nursing Building, Clarion County Career, 447 Career Lane, Shippenville, Pa. 16254.
For more information, visit www.ictc.edu/practical-nursing or call 724-349-6700 ext. 217.
