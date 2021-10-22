 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Open House Set for November 3 at Clarion County Career Center

Friday, October 22, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Oct 20 23-27-57SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Indiana County Technological Center School of Practical Nursing will host an Open House on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Clarion County Career Center.

From 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., attendees will be able to explore several nursing career options and apply to the program on-site. All on-site application fees will be waived during this Open House.

Indiana County Technological Center School of Practical Nursing will also have their new simulation manikins that are used in the skills lab.

The event will be held in the Practical Nursing Building, Clarion County Career, 447 Career Lane, Shippenville, Pa. 16254.

For more information, visit www.ictc.edu/practical-nursing or call 724-349-6700 ext. 217.

indiana tech


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.