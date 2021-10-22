Two People Injured in Route 68 Collision

ambleTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 68 in Toby Township on Tuesday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, on State Route 68, near Hillis Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 22-year-old Hunter E. Minich, of East Brady, was operating a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser, traveling north on State Route 68 when he swerved into the southbound lane and struck the front driver’s side of a 2015 Toyota RAV 4, operated by 32-year-old Elizabeth M. Conner, of Rimersburg, that was traveling southbound.

Following the initial impact, Conner’s vehicle flipped onto its driver’s side, while Minich’s vehicle continued onto the shoulder of the northbound lane.

Conner suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by East Brady Area Ambulance Service.

Minich suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

Minich was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.