 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Two People Injured in Route 68 Collision

Friday, October 22, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneambleTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 68 in Toby Township on Tuesday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, on State Route 68, near Hillis Road, in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Police say 22-year-old Hunter E. Minich, of East Brady, was operating a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser, traveling north on State Route 68 when he swerved into the southbound lane and struck the front driver’s side of a 2015 Toyota RAV 4, operated by 32-year-old Elizabeth M. Conner, of Rimersburg, that was traveling southbound.

Following the initial impact, Conner’s vehicle flipped onto its driver’s side, while Minich’s vehicle continued onto the shoulder of the northbound lane.

Conner suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by East Brady Area Ambulance Service.

Minich suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

Minich was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, October 22, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.