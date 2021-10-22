 

US Rep. ‘GT’ Thompson Tests Positive for Covid-19, Receiving Treatment at Walter Reed Hospital

Friday, October 22, 2021 @ 05:10 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

E-7_Eu3XsAIh-CrBETHESDA, Md. (EYT) – Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

A statement issued by Thompson’s office said he began experiencing cold-like symptoms on Friday afternoon and was promptly tested for COVID-19. While he is vaccinated, the test came back positive.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center,” said Thompson’s office in the statement. “He is in good spirits and further updates will be made available in the coming days.”

A life-long resident of Howard Township, Centre County, Pa., Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson represents Pennsylvania’s Fifteenth District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Fifteenth District includes Armstrong County, Butler County, Cambria County, Cameron County, Centre County, Clarion County, Clearfield County, Elk County, Forest County, Indiana County, Jefferson County, McKean County, Venango County, and Warren County.


