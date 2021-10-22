 

Victor K. Fernandez

Friday, October 22, 2021 @ 05:10 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-S9fx2lpMRK6zhVictor K. Fernandez, 62, of Fisher, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at his home following a brief illness.

He was born on April 10, 1959 in Dade County, Florida; son of the late Victor M. and Helen V. Kipp Fernandez.

Victor married Mary Foulk Simpson on August 19, 2011, who survives him.

He worked at Beverage-Air in the Refrigerating Department for 10 years until he retired.

He enjoyed playing video games, shooting his guns, and spending time with his wife and cat, Victoria.

Victor is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his parents-in-law, Bill and Mary Ann Foulk of West Middlesex; a brother-in-law; 4 sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Victor’s wishes, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


