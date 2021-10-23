A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely before 2pm, then scattered showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Sunday – Showers likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers. Low around 49. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 64. South wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers likely. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night- Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

