Barbara A. Harp, 57, of Ararat, NC, formerly of Marienville, died Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Dunmore Plantation following a period of declining health.

Born on October 28, 1963 in Warren, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mardine Bullock Harp.

She was of the Methodist faith and worked in the past at Arby’s and Whirley, both in Warren.

Her pastimes included sign language but she loved singing and dancing.

Her survivors include her brothers, Darrell Harp and Donald (Jane) Harp; a sister-in-law, Eva Harp; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Littlefield; and her three brothers, Jim, Kenny and Larry Harp.

Her family will receive friends on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 10-11AM at the Marienville United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 11AM with the Rev. Heidi Heisel, officiating.

Interment will follow in North Forest Cemetery, Jenks TWP., Forest County.

Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA was entrusted with the local arrangements for Ms. Harp.

