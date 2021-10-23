Clarion University Volleyball: Golden Eagles’ Streak Snapped at Five as Clarion Falls to Edinboro

EDINBORO, Pa. – The Golden Eagle volleyball team saw their five-match win streak snapped on Friday evening, as Clarion fell by a 3-0 (19-25, 24-26, 18-25) score to Edinboro at McComb Fieldhouse.

The Fighting Scots held on in a tight second set, holding off Clarion (15-7, 7-3 PSAC West) and taking the sweep.

The Golden Eagles ­­had their best opportunity to turn the tide of the match in the second set, when they had the Fighting Scots on the ropes late in the game. Clarion went on a 4-0 run early in the set to open up a 10-5 advantage, a rally that included two kills by Cassidy Snider. Another such run put the Golden Eagles up 14-9, with Lauren Aichinger starting things off with a kill by Snider punctuating it with another kill.

Edinboro rallied and pulled ahead by a 17-6 score, but the Golden Eagles regained the advantage after a pair of errors by the Fighting Scots. Aubrey Wrona aced Emelia Rowell to break a 20-20 tie, Julia Piccolino made it 23-21 with a kill, and Cassidy Snider forced set point with a bounce at 24-22. It seemed that Clarion might tie the match at 1-1, but the Fighting Scots won four straight points to turn a 24-22 deficit into a 26-24 set win.

Clarion opened the third set on an 8-3 run, with Wrona and Piccolino providing much of the offense. Edinboro responded by scoring eight of the next nine points, taking an 11-9 lead on an error by Snider. The Golden Eagles briefly re-took the lead when Cambron Hampton aced Abby Monn, and the score was tied as late as 16-16. The Fighting Scots had one more big push in them, though, scoring eight straight points to take a 24-16 lead and eventually win the set 25-18.

Snider had a match-high 10 kills, while Julia Piccolino added eight kills. Aubrey Wrona had five kills and a team-high 17 digs.

