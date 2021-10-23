Featured Local Job: Caseworker 1- Ongoing

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Ongoing.

POSITION: Caseworker 1-Ongoing, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate, Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: October 15, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: November 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and help to utilize all available resources. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent injury or risk. The population served shall be any Clarion County family whose child and/or children are at risk.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Conducts intake or preliminary interviews to determine needs of individuals/families. Provides protective and supportive services for abused or neglected children. Review all information gathered by the Intake Department Advocates for and empowers children and families. Provides advocacy and assesses degree of risk to child. Develops and implements plans for children and families based on assessed needs. This may include but is not limited to family service plans, risk assessments, and safety assessments. Monitors services provided by contracted agencies. Continually assesses the adequacy of client services plans and revises, when necessary, to achieve goals and objectives. Works in a team setting. Schedules, plans, and at times leads team meetings. Provides for necessary arrangements according to individual’s/family needs; makes referrals/contacts to other community services/agencies as necessary. Assists individuals in arranging appointments for themselves and family members; and provides transportation if needed. Teaches clients home and budget management, childcare, and parenting skills; and assists with housing, employment, recreation and living arrangements, as required. Attends court hearings, testifies, and writes reports approximately every three months. Maintains regular contacts with individuals, families, and/or guardians through home and office or school visits as required by regulation. Maintains accurate documentation. Prepares reports and other paperwork within timeframes mandated by federal or state regulation and/or county policy. Travels frequently and makes home visits at least per state regulations. Completes necessary filing and maintenance of records. Documents case activity through records, correspondence, and reports according to applicable policies and procedures. Utilizes computer to document all coordination activities in the CAPS database. Uses other office equipment such as fax machine, scanner, etc., as needed. Meet at least weekly with the Casework Supervisor to review service provision. Identify concerns to supervisor re: level of care received by children in their home or in placement, i.e., foster home, shelter, residential, residential treatment. Upon certification by the State as a Direct Service Worker, participate in the On-Call rotation for after-hours emergency services. Comply with the HIPAA privacy and security regulations that govern disclosure of protected health information and follow all procedures developed by the agency to comply with those regulations. Access to protected health information is limited as identified on the attached workforce designation.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends staffing, training and other meetings as required. Attends certification trainings as required under Act 151 of the Child Protective Services Law, Title 23 PA, C.S. and Chapter 6. Performs other job-related work as required.

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

SUPERVISION EXERCISED

None

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Receives continuous instruction and regular supervision from Supervisor in regard to daily work duties.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Works indoors with adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation. Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress. Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt. Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of clients. Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways. Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above-average dust/dirt/odors and smoke. Occasionally works evenings or weekends as needed.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS

Must possess the ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands, feet/legs, torso necessary to carry out duties of job. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties. Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills. Must possess the ability to function independently, have the flexibility and the ability to work effectively with individuals, families, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to individual information and records. Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant such action. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment. Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License and daily access to reliable transportation. Travel will be throughout the county to complete assessments, monitor conditions, and provide interventions in the individual’s homes within the county. Must understand and comply with all mandatory reporting requirements of CYS. Must possess the principles and practices used in social service work, and the ability to apply those principles and practices within the scope of the position. Must possess knowledge of social, economic, and health problems and resources and be able to interact effectively with said resources on the individual’s behalf. Must possess the ability to conduct thorough, complete assessments using prescribed instruments and to determine the most appropriate, least restrictive level of care needed. Must possess the ability to plan and organize work and prepare adequate records and reports. Must possess the ability to practice organizational and stress management skills and to practice use of good judgment. Must possess the ability to deliver and evaluate appropriate services to consumers and to monitor the effectiveness of such services. Must possess some technical knowledge of operating personal computers and related software, or the ability to learn and operate with reasonable accuracy and speed. Must possess the ability to interpret regulations, policies, and procedures, and apply them accordingly. Must possess the ability to work with persons who have physical, mental, or emotional disabilities, who are economically disadvantaged and may be involved in the court system, and advocate on their behalf. Must be able to interact effectively with internal agency staff, state department staff, counselors, foster parents, provider agencies, attorneys, and court. Must possess the ability to make accurate observations and documentation of same in regard to each individual’s needs and make determinations of risk assessment. Must possess some knowledge of child development and the ability to conduct assessments and investigations. Must possess the ability to provide structured and unstructured life skills instructions and guidance to individuals as needed. Must be able and willing to learn about the juvenile court system as it relates to child services and apply that knowledge to essential job duties.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which we are actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: November 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.