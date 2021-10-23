Haunted Clarion – Part Two: ‘Crybaby Cemetery’

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – With Halloween fast approaching, exploreClarion.com delves into the paranormal in Clarion County to bring you this four part series: Haunted Clarion.

(Photos and video by: Prince Brooks of Prince Brooks Photography)

Part Two: Crybaby Cemetery

Today’s article is on Crybaby Cemetery, found outside Knox Borough in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Located in an oddly well-kept clearing off Triangle Road, the cemetery is well-known as one of the most haunted places in Clarion County.

According to local legends, two twin babies were buried there; however, they were buried at either end of the cemetery rather than together.

Locals say if you go out at night, you can hear the twins cry out for each other.

exploreClarion.com can neither confirm, nor deny, the story, but it is true there are babies and infants buried at the cemetery.

Additionally, Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan stated one gravestone in the cemetery had a spike with a stone ball sitting on top of it.

The ball would fall off, and Tharan said if one put the ball back on the spike, it would be gone the next morning.

How much credence to give these stories, exploreClarion.com leaves to the reader.

However, the legend surrounding Crybaby Cemetery persists, and only the bravest venture out there at night.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.