James R. Manners Sr., 83, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

James was born in Oil City on May 25, 1938. He was the son of the late George and Charlotte Manners.

He was a 1957 graduate of Cranberry High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy soon after graduation and was stationed aboard the USS Forrestal and received an honorable discharge in 1962.

James was a self taught carpenter and loved doing carpentry work in in Key West and Jacksonville, Florida for several years, and later in Oil City for over 50 years, where he owned his own carpentry business.

He later worked for Heath Oil until his retirement in 2015.

James enjoyed hunting and being outdoors as much as possible.

He enjoyed long walks down the river, taking pictures and birds watching.

Due to failing health he was not able to spend time outdoors, so he occupied his time reading and watching Christian programs.

He especially enjoyed watching Jeopardy, old westerns and science programs.

He enjoyed sitting on the front porch and visiting with good neighbors, family and friends.

Surviving are his sons, James R. Manners Jr. of Pompano Beach, FL, Jeffrey Allan Manners of Titusville, Robert Runninger Jr. of Oil City; his daughter, Naomi McCreary of Franklin; a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sisters, Ella Dunmire of Oil City, Delores Lamey of Titusville, and Janet Davis of Oil City, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Mae Manners; an infant brother and sister, George Elmer Scott Manners and Charlotte Carrie Manners; and a grandson, Cody Alan Manners.

A special thanks to his wonderful next door neighbors, Hank, Thersa and Rich, who were a Godsend this past year.

The Lord finally said, you are weary and it’s time for you to come home and rest. And so we say farewell until we meet again in the House of our Lord. Blessed is the journey on which you now embark. We love you so very much and will miss you beyond measure.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile-Best Funeral Funeral Home Inc., Seneca, Cranberry Twp.

Memorial contributions in James’ memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

