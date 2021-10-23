John Craig McCoy, 68, of Polk formerly of Emlenton passed away October 20, 2021 at UPMC Northwest of natural causes.

John was born September 1, 1953 in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, to Craig L. and Frances Eakin McCoy.

He grew up on the family farm, enjoying rides on the hay wagons, playing with cats and many other farm and family activities.

At age 17 he moved to Polk Center where he found employment in the greenhouse and later in the Miller Sub contract shop.

He received excellent care and enjoyed many activities and outings with his Polk family, especially restaurant visits.

He especially loved socks, coffee and Cathy’s ice cream visits.

John attended Scrubgrass Presbyterian Church near Emlenton and later the Worship Services at Polk.

He enjoyed the Grove City College students visits.

Loved ones left to cherish John’s memory includes his brother Joseph McCoy and his wife Susan and his sister Jean Milliron and her husband Vernon. John’s 4 nephews Philip and Daniel McCoy and Steve and Scott Milliron, 2 nieces Michelle Hubenthal and Cathy McCoy. 4 great nephews and 4 great nieces and many friends who were like family at Polk.

John was welcomed into heaven by his parents.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Andy Frey officiating.

John’s family would like to thank the many past and present employees of Polk Center who have lovingly cared for him and enriched his life for the past 50 years.

Memorials may be made to Polk Center Strong, Box 194, Polk PA 16342, to help the effort to save the Center from closure.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

