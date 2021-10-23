 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Long Shot’s Spooky Halloween Night Set for Today

Saturday, October 23, 2021 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

LONG SHOT HALLOWEEN FLYER-01FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot’s Spooky Halloween Night is scheduled for Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event includes the following activities:

– Axe Throwing
– Virtual Range

– Cornhole

There will also be a costume contest, with prizes being awarded for first, second, and third places.

Food will be by Food Daddy.

The cost is $15.00 per ticket, BYOB.

Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, Pa. 16224.

For more information, call 814-365-7028 or visit their website: https://huntlongshot.com/.

IMG_6547


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.