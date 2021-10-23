Long Shot’s Spooky Halloween Night Set for Today
Saturday, October 23, 2021 @ 07:10 AM
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot’s Spooky Halloween Night is scheduled for Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The event includes the following activities:
– Axe Throwing
– Virtual Range
– Cornhole
There will also be a costume contest, with prizes being awarded for first, second, and third places.
Food will be by Food Daddy.
The cost is $15.00 per ticket, BYOB.
Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, Pa. 16224.
For more information, call 814-365-7028 or visit their website: https://huntlongshot.com/.
