Richard W. Kerr, 78, of Polk, passed away in the late morning hours of Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at home after a long battle with cancer.

Born May 14, 1943 in Morgantown, WV, he was the son of the late Ivan Wayne and (Florence Stratton) Kerr. Richard attended Conneaut School, where he got his High School diploma in 1974.

He also attended Vo-Tech for welding in Oil City in 1970 and took the GPR course in 1988.

On May 22, 1962, Richard proudly enlisted in the United States Army National Guard, were he served the next 6 years during the Vietnam war; he was Honorably discharge on May 21, 1968 with the rank of Sergeant (SGT) and earned several commendations along the way.

Throughout his professional career, Richard worked at Polk Center. He started out as a Laundryman and when on to the Garage Department, where he drove many clients to their numerous activities.

He retired from Polk Center as a night-shift RSA in 1997.

Upon retirement, Richard worked for Burns Security as a Security Guard at Hickman’s, Franklin Hospital, and was a Crossing Guard for Central Elementary School.

A beloved member of the community, Richard was actively involved as a member of both the Sandycreek and Polk Fire Departments, was the Captain of the Fire Police, was a life-member of the Polk Fire Rescue, and was an EMT.

In a quiet moment, he enjoyed fishing, camping, and loved to take naps.

With a love of the Lord, Richard also spent many hours giving back in his church, Polk United Methodist.

On May 23, 1964, Richard married the former Nancy L. Ziegler; she survives him.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his two daughters, Tammy Kerr of Franklin, and Donna Tarr (Tom) of Polk; his son, James R. Kerr of Franklin; his three grandchildren, Zachary Brown of California, Amanda Brown of Seneca, and Jon Tarr and his companion, Felicia, of Templeton, PA; his two great-grandchildren, Blade and Blayze Tarr; and by his three cousins, Juanita, Bill (Diana) Green, and Emma Martin.

Richard was proceeded in death by his parents; his two aunts, Ann Petrovich, and Velma Green; his cousin, Lois Ann Taylor; and by his cat, Buddy.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral services for Richard will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 25, 2021 beginning at 11 am with Reverend Daryl Adams, retired pastor, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

He will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Richard’s honor to the VNA Hospice of Venango County as they took such wonderful care of Richard and showed such compassion to him and his family in his time of need to 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323,

Additional contributions can be made to the Polk Fire Rescue, 710 Main Street, Polk, PA 16342; and/or to the Polk United Methodist Church, 715 Main Street, Polk, PA 16342.

