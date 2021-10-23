Say What?!: Pablo Escobar’s Hippos Recognized as Legal Persons in the U.S.

A group of about 100 hippos, who are descendants of hippos that were owned by late drug lord Pablo Escobar, have been recognized as legal persons in the U.S.

This marks the first time ever that non-human creatures have been legally considered people.

