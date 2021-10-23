SPONSORED: Medicare Enrollment Open Through December 7
Open enrollment for Medicare beneficiaries at Haws Ricker Insurance began October 15 and runs through December 7, 2021.
Now is the time to assess your current coverage and shop around for perhaps a better deal or a plan more suitable to your current health needs.
Call Brenda or Greg Haws to discuss your Medicare options from staying with original Medicare to moving to Medicare Advantage. Medicare Advantage plans also known as Medicare Advantage Part C plans are permitted to include hospital, doctor, and RX drug coverage and may also include $0 monthly premiums, $0 deductibles, Free hearing aids, Free shots and vaccines, $0 copays, dental care $ Free telehealth visits. It’s important to review your options each year to see how the latest changes in Medicare may affect the coverage you are now in. Call 814-226-8422 to determine your eligibility with no obligation.
No cost in-home meetings are also available. WE can assist you in enrolling in your Medicare Part A and/or Medicare Part B in a timely manner so you don’t incur any penalties. We can go over your options and help you select an appropriate plan.
Open enrollment for under age 65 health insurance begins November 1, 2021. Call Brenda or Greg Haws to review your options for 2022. Brenda or Greg will help you with your enrollment in Pennie plus review your tax credits options to help lower your monthly premium.
Stop in at Haws Ricker Insurance at 21823 Route 68 Clarion, PA 16214, or call 814-226-8422.
