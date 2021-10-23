UPDATE: Plane Crashes in Sligo Area

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Crews responded to the scene of a plane crash in the Sligo area on Saturday.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The crash happened around 9:59 a.m. Saturday in the area of 3717 Huckleberry Ridge Road.

Sources say a small single-engine plane crashed into a privately owned field for unknown reasons.

Initial reports indicate that the pilot and one passenger were not injured.

Flight records show that the plane was a Piper PA-24 Comanche that departed Youngstown, Ohio, at 9:20 a.m.

The plane is registered to JSNTG Inc. of Wilmington, Delaware.

The FAA and Civil Air Patrol have been notified of the crash, according to Clarion County 9-1-1.

Clarion-based State Police, Southern Clarion County Ambulance and fire departments from Sligo, Rimersburg, Callensburg, Clarion, and Perry Township were dispatched to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the NTSB, an independent federal agency that investigates civilian transportation accidents.

Stay with Explore for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.