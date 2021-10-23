Woman Charged in Monroe Township Cocaine Bust Pleads Guilty to Drug Possession

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A woman caught in a Monroe Township drug bust pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of drug possession.

Hannah Lynn Steighner, 25, of Lyndora, pleaded guilty to Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, a misdemeanor.

As a result of the plea deal, the following charges were dropped:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Steighner’s sentencing hearing is set for November 17 in front of Clarion County President-Judge Sarah J. Seidle-Patton.

She is free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a CNET investigation in Monroe Township, Clarion County, last August.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on August 20 by Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck, IV, CNET made a controlled purchase of an “eight ball” of crack cocaine on August 19 from Lea M. Hein in a hotel room in Monroe Township. The purchase was made utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.) and an undercover CNET member (U.C.).

According to the complaint, the C.I. was in contact with Hein and was notified she was at a hotel in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The C.I. and the U.C. then proceeded to the hotel, parked by Hein’s vehicle, and attempted to make contact by phone. The complaint states Hein then stuck her head out of a window and told the C.I. and the U.C. to come up to the room.

At the room, the door was answered by a man later identified as Scott Allan Whitmire, according to the complaint.

The C.I and the U.C. then approached a woman later identified as Hein, who was seated at a desk table with a scale in front of her and suspected crack cocaine on the scale, the complaint continues.

Hein packaged the crack cocaine from the scale into a corner baggie and told the U.C. it “weighed out.” The U.C. asked if she would weigh it again, and observed the baggie weighed 3.59 grams. The U.C. then asked how much money, and they agreed on $350.00. The U.C. then placed $350.00 in official funds in front of Hein on the table, and Hein handed the C.I. the bag of crack cocaine.

The complaint also notes during this time, Whitmire was sitting on the bed scraping a controlled substance into a pile on top of the nightstand with a scratch off lottery ticket.

According to a second complaint, following the initial controlled purchase, CNET members then applied for and were granted a search warrant, which was served by CNET members and Clarion-based State Police at the hotel at 9:45 p.m.

According to the complaint, the officers did not receive a response at the hotel room door and forced entry was then made into the room, where they found three individuals identified as Lea Marie Hein, Scott Allan Whitmire, and Hannah Lynn Steighner.

CNET then seized the following items in the room as evidence:

$345.00 in U.S. currency (marked purchase money from the earlier controlled purchase)

$690.00 in U.S. currency

two baggies of crack cocaine weighing a total of approximately 18 grams

two baggies of marijuana

four suspected MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine also known as Ecstasy/Molly) pills

black digital scale

several items of drug paraphernalia (pipes, scale, and needles)

The complaint notes CNET was able to obtain the receipt from the room, which was rented under Whitmire’s name.

According to the complaint, when police entered the room, Steighner had a spoon and threw the spoon, which contained crack cocaine, onto the floor beside the bed.

The three defendants were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on August 20.

Hein’s Sentencing Rescheduled

According to court documents, 43-year-old Lea Marie Hein was scheduled for sentencing on October 20, 2021, but her sentencing was rescheduled for November 3, 2021.

Hein faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Whitmire Sentenced

According to court documents, 43-year-old Scott Allan Whitmire was sentenced on February of this year to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to one count of Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, an unrated felony.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dropped:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (three counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Whitmire was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and to spend the first six months of his probation on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

RELATED:

CNET Busts Three People Peddling Crack Cocaine in Monroe Township

Man Busted Peddling Crack Cocaine in Monroe Township to be Sentenced Today

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.