Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Angel Hair Shrimp Bake

Shrimp pairs so nicely with the pasta, herbs, and cheese in this casserole!

Ingredients

1 package (9 ounces) refrigerated angel hair pasta

1-1/2 pounds uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined



3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese1 jar (16 ounces) chunky salsa1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese3/4 cup minced fresh parsley1 teaspoon dried basil1 teaspoon dried oregano2 large eggs1 cup half-and-half cream1 cup plain yogurtChopped fresh parsley, optional

Directions

-In a greased 13×9-in. baking dish, layer half the pasta, shrimp, feta cheese, Swiss cheese, and salsa. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with the Monterey Jack cheese, parsley, basil, and oregano.

-In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, cream, and yogurt; pour over casserole. Bake, uncovered, at 350° until a thermometer reads 160°, 25-30 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. If desired, top with chopped parsley.

