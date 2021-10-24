Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Angel Hair Shrimp Bake
Shrimp pairs so nicely with the pasta, herbs, and cheese in this casserole!
Ingredients
1 package (9 ounces) refrigerated angel hair pasta
1-1/2 pounds uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
1 jar (16 ounces) chunky salsa
1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
3/4 cup minced fresh parsley
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 large eggs
1 cup half-and-half cream
1 cup plain yogurt
Chopped fresh parsley, optional
Directions
-In a greased 13×9-in. baking dish, layer half the pasta, shrimp, feta cheese, Swiss cheese, and salsa. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with the Monterey Jack cheese, parsley, basil, and oregano.
-In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, cream, and yogurt; pour over casserole. Bake, uncovered, at 350° until a thermometer reads 160°, 25-30 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. If desired, top with chopped parsley.
