Clarion University Football: Golden Eagles Fall at Home to Seton Hill, 49-0

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle football team returned to action after a weeklong absence on Saturday afternoon, but Clarion could not defeat Seton Hill in falling 49-0 to the Griffins at Memorial Stadium.

Clarion (0-7, 0-4 PSAC West) produced a splash special teams play in the second half, but could not find the end zone against the Griffins.

The Golden Eagles found some success on the ground against the Griffins, with Khalil Owens gaining 78 yards on 18 carries. There was also some ability to move the ball through the air, with Kahliq Muhammad catching six passes for 92 yards. While Clarion was able to move the ball with some ease, especially in the first half, they were unable to light up the scoreboard against Seton Hill. The Griffins held Clarion to 232 total yards of offense.

The biggest Clarion play of the game came on special teams, though, with the Golden Eagles blocking a Seton Hill field goal at the start of the second half. The Griffins had moved the ball down the field in their first possession of the second half, but Kareem Hamdan stoned Logan Wiland for a minimal gain on third down to force a Griffin field goal attempt. The Golden Eagle kick unit blew through Seton Hill’s line, with Shane Kemper blocking Luke Hauger’s field goal attempt relatively easily. Scottie McMillon recovered the kick to quash the Griffins’ scoring drive.

Clarion had a number of opportunities to get on the scoreboard, with their best chance coming in the first half. The Golden Eagles’ first offensive drive of the game traveled 71 yards, as Clarion went from their own 25-yard line to the Seton Hill five-yard line. Owens was stopped on back-to-back rushes in goal-line situation, and Ryan Barr missed the field goal attempt as Clarion trailed 7-0.

The Golden Eagles moved the ball well in the second half as well, getting into the red zone on a pass interference call that spotted the ball at the six-yard line. Zechariah Sanderson’s pass to Muhammad in the end zone was deflected on third down as the Griffins kept Clarion off the scoreboard.

Defensively, Drew Blon recorded a team-high nine tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss. Esaie Batoula added seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Desmond Johnson posted a sack.

