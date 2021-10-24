Clarion University Soccer: Golden Eagles Edged in Double-OT by Seton Hill

GREENSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle soccer team played Seton Hill to a scoreless draw for more than 108 minutes but could not stop Seton Hill in the 109th, with Clarion falling on the road to the Griffins by a 1-0 score.

Clarion (4-8-1, 4-8-1 PSAC West) largely held off an offensive barrage from the Griffins but could not sneak one past the goalkeeper, falling in double overtime.

Goalkeeper Alexandra Velez made nine saves against the Griffins, who recorded 23 shots in total and 10 on net. Conversely, Clarion put four shots on Seton Hill netminder Grace Kenyon but could not find a way past her. Tori Pembleton had the Golden Eagles’ first two shots on net, but they were not high-risk opportunities as Kenyon calmly scooped up the pair.

Kylee Cross had Clarion’s best opportunity in regulation, firing a shot with her left foot from close range in the 76th minute. Cross settled a ball in the box and launched a shot at Kenyon, but Kenyon ranged to her right and made the save.

The game went scoreless through the first 90 minutes, as well as the next 10 minutes of regulation. Grace Mullen had a shot blocked in double-overtime. The Golden Eagles were whistled for a foul late in double overtime, giving Mikayla Moyer a free kick. Moyer put it toward the net, with Natale Maver recovering the rebound and firing a shot past Velez for the winner.

