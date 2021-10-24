Clarion Woman Accused of Pushing Victim, Hitting Her With Bottle During Domestic Dispute

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly pushing a female victim and striking her with a bottle during a domestic dispute in Clarion Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Samantha Lurene Jeffries.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to an apartment on Fraternity Drive in Clarion Township for a report of a domestic incident.

A known victim reported that she and her girlfriend, Samantha Jeffries were involved in an argument, and during the altercation, Jeffries pushed her and struck her on the head with a bottle.

Police observed a cut about the victim’s left eye that was bleeding, which the victim indicated was from Jeffries striking her with the bottle, the complaint indicates.

Police then made contact with Jeffries who reportedly admitted she and the victim had been involved in an argument.

Jeffries told police that she and the victim had both pushed one another and that she had told the victim to leave her apartment and pushed her out of the back door in an attempt to make her leave, according to the complaint.

Jeffries denied hitting the victim with a bottle, the complaint notes.

She was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, with Judge Quinn presiding.

