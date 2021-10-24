Featured Local Job: Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill an opening for a Full-Time Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher.

This is a full-time position available through the 2021-22 school year.

Available immediately. Must possess a Mathematics 7-12 or Middle-Level Mathematics Certification.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until position is filled

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.