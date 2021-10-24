 

Police: Woman Steals Victim’s Check, Then Writes It Out to Herself

Sunday, October 24, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A theft charge has been filed against a woman who allegedly stole a victim’s check and then wrote it out to herself.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Brittany Nicole Simpson, of Grindstone, Fayette County, Pa.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:12 p.m. on August 30, 2020, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a theft at a location on Reidsburg Road in Sligo, Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The victim reported that her brother’s girlfriend, Brittany Simpson, had written a check out to herself from her checkbook, which she shares with her mother. The victim indicated the check was for $100.00 and was cashed at a bank.

The victim told police that she confronted Simpson about it, and Simpson responded that “she had made a mistake.”

The victim was unable to provide police with contact information for Simpson and related that Simpson is “difficult to locate.” Police then made several attempts to contact Simpson, but were unable to contact her until August 4, 2021.

According to the complaint, when asked about the check she had written herself, she initially said she had no idea what the trooper was talking about. She also reportedly denied knowing the victim.

Police then made contact with the victim again, and the victim indicated that she had just been at the residence where police had spoken to Simpson, and Simpson does know her.

Police then spoke to the victim’s mother who is also on the bank account. The victim’s mother told police the checkbook had been in a desk drawer at her home, as it was the victim’s home several years prior. She reported that she did not write the check to Simpson and noted she was present when the victim confronted Simpson about the check. She also told police she heard Simpson admit to writing the check to herself, according to the complaint.

The following charge against Simpson was filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Wednesday, October 20:

– Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on November 16 with Judge Schill presiding.


