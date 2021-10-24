Prominent Venango County Businessman Richard Lee Mong Passes Away

Richard Lee Mong, 86, of Allison Road, Seneca, the retired president and owner of the former Mong Dairy Company, now Schneider’s Dairy, passed away on October 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Born May 23, 1935, in the Oil City Hospital, he was the son of Walter “Pete” Mong and Lois Ellen Whitehill Mong.

He lived his entire life in Seneca and was president of his senior class, graduating from Cranberry-Pinegrove High School in 1953.

He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Dairy Products Manufacturing from The Pennsylvania State University in 1957.

While a student at Penn State in 1955, Mong was awarded the Gold Medal for Milk Quality Judging Excellence by The Milk Industry Foundation. At the time, Mong was the only such award winner in the school’s history.

A lifetime member of the Alumni Association, Richard received the prestigious Penn State Pioneer recognition on the University campus in 2007.

On June 12, 1954, Dick married the former Pearl Edith Winger of Oil City in the Trinity Methodist Church. Pearl preceded him in death after her brave battle with cancer on August 8, 1979. They had five children: Ronald, David, Linda, Terri, and Jeffery.

Later Dick married the former Joan Elizabeth Rifle. Their wedding took place in the Seneca United Methodist Church on February 28, 1980. Joan survives along with their four children: Terri, Dana, Jeffery, and Marc.

Richard Mong was well known in business and volunteer circles. He had been a member of the Pennsylvania State Milk Dealers Board of Directors and had served as the President of the Western Pennsylvania Dairy Industry Association headquartered in Pittsburgh in 1987, 1988, and 1989.

Active in banking since he was twenty-nine years old, he served as a director at the South Oil City branch of the Northwest Bank and Trust Co. In 1976, he was elected to the full Board of the corporation.

Dick served on the Board until Northwest’s merger with Mellon. At that time, he was made an Advisory Member of Mellon North, serving in that capacity for a short time.

In 1984, Richard was elected to the Board of Directors of the Fryburg Bank aka FUN Bank. He continued to serve on that banking board until the time of his death.

Dick served on Seneca Printing and Label Company’s Board of Directors when it was located in the Derrick Publishing Co. building in Oil City.

Meantime, Seneca Printing greatly expanded and moved into a brand-new plant at the Franklin Industrial Park on Route 8 in Sandycreek Township. He continued serving on the board until it was sold to the Salem Label, Inc.

Richard was a charter member of the Cranberry Township Planning Commission and served as the first Chairman of the township Zoning Board.

Mong also served on the county’s Vo-Tech School Advisory Board and was the Commencement speaker at its graduation ceremony in 1985. In 1991, the school named Richard Lee Mong its Most Important Person.

In 1984, the Oil City Chamber of Commerce presented Mr. Mong with its Golden Service Award. Mong was cited for a quarter century of chamber accomplishments including work in economic development and his leadership as president in 1975.

Dick served a nine-year term on the Board of Directors of the Oil City Hospital, retiring in 1988 after serving as the Chairman of the Board.

He had been a member of the Governing Board of the Venango County United Way. In 1977, he was the Chairman of its annual fund drive when over $325,000 was raised, a record high amount at the time.

Other civic organizations that recognized Richard Lee Mong for his volunteer work include the Jaycees, Rotary Club, Lions Club, March of Dimes, Easter Seals, Boy Scouts, 4-H, Venango Association for Special People, Cancer Society, Salvation Army, and the Junior Baseball Association.

Dick was a fifty-year member of the Petrolia Masonic Lodge of Perfection and the New Castle Consistory, where he was elected treasurer of his induction class.

A member of the Seneca United Methodist Church since his youth, he had served there as a Lay Speaker, Education Chairman, Finance Chairman, Pastor/Parish Chairman, and Delegate to the Annual Church Conference in Grove City.

Mr. Mong’s hobbies included hunting and travel. An important part of these adventures was producing movies which, happily, he showed to service clubs, church groups, and elementary students.

He had toured all fifty of the United States of America and more than three dozen foreign countries. Some of the exotic locales included Cambodia, Romania, Indonesia, Tibet, Ecuador, Nepal, Thailand, and Zaire. His wife, Joan, accompanied him on these trips.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Elizabeth of Seneca and seven children: Ronald Mong (Laurie) of Oil City, David Mong (Amy) of Manila, Philippine Isles, Linda Sandrock (Ted) of Seneca, Terri Mong of San Antonio, TX, Dana Rickard of Wilmington, NC, Jeffrey Mong (April) of Barberton, OH, and Marc Rickard of Seneca.

Mr. Mong is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as a sister, Jane Kimball.

He was very proud of his large family and enjoyed each one immensely.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 27, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 E. State Road on Thursday, October 28, at 11 am, with Pastor Kevin Ressler, Grandson-in-law, and Rev. Jennifer Kimball-Casto, Niece, co-officiating.

There will be an hour before services to receive family and friends from 10 am to 11 am.

A private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to make it to the Salvation Army in Franklin or Oil City.

Morrison Funeral Home, 110 Petroleum Street, Oil City, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

