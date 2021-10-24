SPONSORED: McMillen’s Is Your Full-Service Flooring Outlet!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s located along Route 66 is your full-service flooring outlet!
No matter what flooring surface you choose, McMillen’s knowledgeable staff can help you coordinate your rooms beautifully.
Check out McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.!
STORE HOURS:
Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.
