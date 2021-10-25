A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely between 2am and 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Showers. High near 55. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – Showers. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

